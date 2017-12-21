MeToo in Afghanistan: Is Anyone Listening?

Human Rights Watch: The Government Has Defined Harassment, But Abuse is Still Common – Any Afghan woman can tell you that sexual harassment is widespread in Afghanistan. A 2016 study found 90 percent of the 346 women and girls interviewed said they had experienced sexual harassment in public places, 91 percent in educational environments, and 87 percent at work. This is not news to my friend Soraya (a pseudonym), a lawyer working in Kabul trying to improve access to justice for women. Click here to read more (external link).