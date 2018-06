VOA News | June 29, 2018:¬†Since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, women in Afghanistan have broken many taboos in the ultra-conservative, male dominated society. Sport is just one of the fields in which women are now actively participating. VOA’s Hedayatullah Noori recently spoke with the country’s first female paraglider [Lida Hozori] and her fellow teammates. Bezhan Hamdard narrates.

