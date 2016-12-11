Mawlawi’s Anti-Women Comments Are His Own: Ulema

Tolo News: A number of Ulema Council members have said the recent anti-women remarks by Mawlawi Abdul Samad, head of Takhar’s Ulema Council, were his personal views and not that of the council. They also said Samad insulted women by saying they are “deficient and the most shameless people” in the world. “This is disrespectful to human beings. Not only me, but scholars, intellectuals and women are upset about such words from a religious scholar,” said Abdul Hadi Hedayat, a religious scholar. Click here to read more (external link).