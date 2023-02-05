Mahbouba Seraj Does Not Deserve Nobel Peace Prize: Afghan Protesting Women

Khaama: The Coalition of Afghanistan Protesting Women (CAPW) says Mahbouba Seraj does not deserve to be a potential candidate for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. The CAPW in a statement has asked Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) to remove Mahbouba Suraj’s name from the Nobel Peace Prize candidacy. The CAPW in a statement has asked Henrik Urdal, the director of Peace Research Institute Oslo, “Mahbouba Seraj has not made any substantial efforts to restore peace and freedom for Afghan women under the Taliban regime – nor has she done anything to help women participate in education, work or public life”. Click here to read more (external link).

