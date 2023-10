Khaama: The Peace Research Institute Oslo has announced that Mahboba Saraj, an Afghan women’s rights activist, and Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian journalist and human rights activist, have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. Reuters, citing Henrik Urdal, the director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, reported on Friday that this year’s most likely laureates for the prize are human rights activists. Click here to read more (external link).