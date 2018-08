Tolo News: At least 16 girls took part in a bowling competition in Kabul on Thursday in the hope of being selected for the national team’s selection tournament. At the end of the competition, six of the best bowlers were selected to take part in the tournament which will be held later this year. Zuhal Bayat, Elaha Noori and Mursal Amiri took the top three spots in the competition with 150, 147 and 123 respectively. Click here to read more (external link).