Khalilzad Thinks U.S. Can Leave ‘Very Positive Legacy’ in Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has shamelessly suggested that if he can help broker a ceasefire and ensure women are involved in intra-Afghan peace talks U.S. involvement in Afghanistan should be seen as a net benefit. This is quite audacious coming from a man who about 17 years ago single-handedly destroyed any chances for peace in Afghanistan. Moreover, today the country – women especially – would be much better off if the United States had never intervened in Afghan affairs in the first place.