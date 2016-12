Chron:¬†Khalida Popal did not hear the specific words, but as a woman trying to gain equality in Afghanistan she knew exactly how the men felt about her speaking up. “Shoot that girl and the story is finished. Nobody will do anything after that.” Six years ago Popal was the captain of the Afghanistan Women’s National Team. She looked around her country and refused to ignore the fact that women were treated like second class citizens. Click here to read more (external link).