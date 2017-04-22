Khalida Popal: Ex-Afghanistan women’s captain on risks of playing football

BBC News: Kicking a ball around the schoolyard has been a right of passage for children all over the world, but for former Afghanistan women’s captain Khalida Popal, playing football nearly cost her her life. “It was really dangerous, I can’t forget that time or that moment, where I felt I may no longer be alive. It was the moment I became the leader of women’s football in Afghanistan. My voice was stronger and stronger and I changed the nation, from just playing football to talking about women’s rights and issues women are facing in the country. Click here to read more (external link).