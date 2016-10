Excelle Sports: Khalida Popal is the former captain of the Afghanistan women’s national soccer team, and one of the country’s most influential women when it comes to developing the hopes, dreams and talents into not just a national team, but open access to the sport itself. On Wednesday, she spoke with a news program in the United Kingdom about her experiences in women’s soccer, having to leave her home country and the future of the sport. Click here to read more (external link).