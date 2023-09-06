Kamal ud-din Behzad Gallery in Herat closed for teaching calligraphy to girls

Khaama: Kamal ud-din Behzad Gallery in Herat, Afghanistan, has been closed by the Department of Promotion and Virtue of Taliban due to teaching calligraphy to two young girls, sources said. Officials at the Behzad Gallery in Herat have told the media outlets that the gallery’s door has been shut down by the Taliban’s Department of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice after 40 years of operation. Jalil Ahmad Tawana, the head of the Calligraphers Association in Herat province, has also confirmed this incident. Click here to read more (external link).