Tolo News: The India women’s football team on Tuesday evening beat rivals Afghanistan 5-1 in the opening Group B match of the SAFF Championship 2016 at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri in India. The Indians scored their first goal in the third minute. In the 30th minute they were awarded a penalty, which gave them a 2-0 lead. Three minutes later they netted their third goal, while their fourth came minutes before the end of the first half. Click here to read more (external link).

