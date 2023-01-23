ICC under increasing pressure to suspend Afghanistan

DW: The inexhorable rise of the Afghanistan men’s cricket team since 2000 has been lauded as a heartwarming story of triumph amid war, occupation, poverty, repression and regime change. However, following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 and the subsequent ban on female participation in sport or exercise, as well as the loss of many other basic rights, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is under increasing pressure to suspend Afghanistan from cricketing activity for violating its membership criteria. Click here to read more (external link).

Related