ICC chairman welcomes Afghan female cricket team formation

Ariana: The Afghan women’s cricket team, which was officially relaunched last month, is scheduled to have their first overseas training camp later this month, likely in a Gulf country. The aim of this is to prepare them for their first international match early next year, Reuters reported. Click here to read more (external link).

