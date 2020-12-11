ICC chairman welcomes Afghan female cricket team formation

Ariana: The Afghan women’s cricket team, which was officially relaunched last month, is scheduled to have their first overseas training camp later this month, likely in a Gulf country. The aim of this is to prepare them for their first international match early next year, Reuters reported. Click here to read more (external link).
Other Afghan Women News
*