How One Restaurant in Afghanistan Improves the Lives of Women

Eater.com: On the side of a busy street in Kabul, Afghanistan, there is a restaurant that feels like an oasis away from the traffic jams, constant smog, and terrorist threats. Soothing piano music plays in the background as groups of young women enjoy traditional Afghan dishes. Bost, a restaurant for women — and entirely run by women — opened its doors in the capital of Afghanistan in September last year. Here, women can feel sheltered from the prying eyes of men for a while. Click here to read more (external link).