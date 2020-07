Tolo News: Rights groups on Tuesday strongly criticized the Afghan government for not managing to arrest the former head of the Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, who is accused of being involved in sexual abuse against female members of the football federation. The arrest warrant for Karim was issued last June, but so far he has not been arrested. He has been banned from the sport for life and has been fined $1 million by FIFA. Click here to read more (external link).