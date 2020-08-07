Girls Flock to Herat Univ. Entrance Exams

Tolo News: 59 percent of the candidates for university entrance exams are girls in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat, according to officials at Herat University. This comes a day after 13,000 candidates appeared for university entrance exam in the province. “This year we accept 567 students from the Kankor (university entrance exam) and another 1,000 who compete through special exams and for their masters degree,” said Abdullah Fayez, the rector of Herat University. This year the university entrance exam was started after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to read more (external link).