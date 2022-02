Tolo News: Zarifa Ghafari, the former mayor of Maidan Shahr in Maidan Wardak province, has returned to the country. Ghafari was appointed mayor of Maidan Wardak by former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in 2018. She has worked in many government positions. “I came here to help—and, if I am able, to build trust between the people of Afghanistan and the international community,” she said. Ghafari said that she is not expecting any government position. Click here to read more (external link).