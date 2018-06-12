Forget Prices, Ethereum Is Offering a Different Value in Afghanistan

CoinDesk: Young women coders in Afghanistan are getting a chance to use ethereum’s cryptocurrency. Revealed exclusively to CoinDesk, Code to Inspire (CTI), a non-profit for teaching women in Afghanistan to write code, has partnered with the Bounties Network to allow students to accept ether (ETH) for fixing vulnerabilities for businesses or projects posting bounties. And according to Fereshteh Forough, the founder of CTI, the women have already begun earning the second largest cryptocurrency by total value. Click here to read more (external link).