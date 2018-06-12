formats

Forget Prices, Ethereum Is Offering a Different Value in Afghanistan

ethereumCoinDesk: Young women coders in Afghanistan are getting a chance to use ethereum’s cryptocurrency. Revealed exclusively to CoinDesk, Code to Inspire (CTI), a non-profit for teaching women in Afghanistan to write code, has partnered with the Bounties Network to allow students to accept ether (ETH) for fixing vulnerabilities for businesses or projects posting bounties. And according to Fereshteh Forough, the founder of CTI, the women have already begun earning the second largest cryptocurrency by total value. Click here to read more (external link).

7 thoughts on “Forget Prices, Ethereum Is Offering a Different Value in Afghanistan

  1. Dear
    Brothers and sisters !
    ***************************
    *************
    *****
    This sounds really weird; why these Russian “super nerds”
    and
    their associates,
    (back up artists), are getting themselves involved in training sand hiring young women of Afghanistan in something
    that is not critically needed to
    serve regular folks- it clearly meant to satisfy the special interests of the invaders and their stooges.
    ===========•••••••••••••••••••••••
    It also clearly opens up the gate for exploitation of women across all of Afghanistan- whose idea is this ?????

    IT SOUNDS FISHY- IT MIGHT BE CONNECTED TO
    ROGUE BUSINESSES
    AND
    EVEN “HUMAN TRAFFICKERS”; WHO KNOWS !!!!!
    *************
    Those young talented ladies have lots of other lots of options to make good livings for themselves and get involved in much needed various fields that are urgently needed across Afghanistan.
    *****
    ***
    *
    It is obviously designed to have those young women serve the exploiting foreign invaders; their associates and/or their stooges.
    =======••
    =====
    =•==
    That sounds like an unususl source of income for a very specifically-dedignef task and certain targetted, (gender/age), groups of Afghanistan.

    I wonder if there are ulterior motives in this goofy venture- why they don’t hire guys, (men), from Afghanistan on those vast arrays of available computer/related jobs.
    WHICH ARE RESERVED MOSTLY FOR FOREIGNERS.
    =======
    ====
    =
    I guess; the men, in Afghanistan, are encouraged to get sacrificed for the benifits of
    the International parasites are
    and
    war criminals- they don’t even
    fight in front line- though; the cowards, provoke and command open hostilities amongst the people of Afghanistan.

    Reply

