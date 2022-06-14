Fistula patients not forgotten during Afghanistan crisis

UNFPA: As the country continues to face an unprecedented crisis that has greatly impacted on its health system, health facilities are striving to ensure that reproductive health services remain accessible to women, including those suffering from obstetric fistula. These women include Aisha*, a 35-year-old mother of three from Ghazni province, who has had five expensive but unsuccessful surgeries to repair her fistula. Since having the fistula 12 years ago, Aisha lived in shame and was despised even by her own family. Click here to read more (external link).