First Round of University Entrance Exams Held Without Girls

Tolo News: The first round of university examinations of the 1402 solar year was held on Thursday in 11 of 34 provinces without the presence of female students. According to the officials, the examination will be taken in two days, in which at least 24,000 people are attending. Meanwhile, some of the female students who are not allowed to attend the examination expressed criticism towards the officials of the Islamic Emirate for not allowing girls to attend the examination. “We also want to be part of it and form our future. Please, I request they allow girls to get their education,” said Hadia Mohammadi, a student. Click here to read more (external link).