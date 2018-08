The Virginian-Pilot: Earlier this month, the now-24-year-old Hanifa Yousoufi, became the first Afghan woman to summit her country’s tallest mountain. Yousoufi reached the summit of Noshaq on Aug. 10 after nearly a month of climbing. At 24,580 feet, it’s the highest point in Afghanistan and the second-highest peak in the Hindu Kush range. Click here to read more (external link).