Khalida Popal and Malala Yousafzai via the Guardian(UK): As the Taliban erases women from all public life, the Afghan women’s football team players remain symbols of courage and resistance for their country. Most of the team now live in Australia, where they train for an uncertain future. After losing their homes, livelihoods, and many friends and relatives, the women are determined to keep their team together. Click here to read more (external link).