Female Afghan Commando Prepares to Fight in MMA

8am: Hawa Haidari, a secret member of the commando forces in the former Afghan republic regime, wants to fight in mixed martial arts (MMA). Voice of America reported on Wednesday (October 14th) that Haidari lives with her three sisters in a two-bedroom apartment in Spokane, Washington. “I want to become an MMA fighter and fight other women in the rings,” Hawa Haidari told Voice of America. Haidari is trying to become the first woman in Afghanistan who fights in mixed martial arts. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Sports News