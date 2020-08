Tolo News: The first female multi-stage cycling race started in the central province of Bamiyan with 46 cyclists from Ghazni, Faryab, Balkh, Kabul and Bamiyan provinces, and 12 will qualify for the national women’s cycling team. The cyclists will ride 30 kilometers starting from the outskirts of Baba Mountain into the Shibar district of the province. Click here to read more (external link).