Xinhua: "I have been working as a model over the past four years and my dream is to become a popular model to attend major overseas fashion shows in future," whispered Yalda Haidari. Wearing a traditional dress and cat walked in front of some 200 spectators with majority of them men, the courageous Haidari, 25, admitted that modeling in Afghanistan is a risky profession but have to dare to overcome the challenges.