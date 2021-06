1TV: Afghan women’s rights advocate and peace negotiator, Fawzia Koofi, has been named as one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders of 2021 by Fortune magazine. Koofi, a former member of parliament, has been at the table with Taliban representatives since September 2020, pushing for an end to the decades-long war between Afghanistan and the Taliban “without compromising democratic institutions and Afghan women’s hard-fought rights,” the magazine said. Click here to read more (external link).