Education Ministry bans school girls over 12 from singing in public

Ariana: The Ministry of Education has banned all school girls over the age of 12 from singing or performing at public performances. A letter from the Kabul Education Department states that male teachers and educators are also not allowed to teach school girls over the age of 12, and that if they fail to abide by this rule they could face legal action. The ban would apply to all government and private schools, the letter stated. The decision has sparked an outcry among social media users and other critics. Click here to read more (external link).

