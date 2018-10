Ariana: Thirty percent of Afghan girls cannot afford to continue pursuing education due to early marriages and menstruation period, the Minister of Public Health said Tuesday. “Menstruation period causes 30 percent of girls to leave attending schools, 12 percent of the girls don’t have access to health care services, and seven percent of the girls are not taking shower during menstruation,” said Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz. Click here to read more (external link).