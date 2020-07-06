formats

Each Afghan province will have a female deputy governor

· 3 Comments

Sediq Sediqqi

1TV: Each of 34 provinces in Afghanistan will have a female deputy governor, a presidential spokesman said on Monday. The decision was made during the cabinet meeting. The Independent Directorate of Local Governance has been instructed to create the new posts, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqi said in a press conference. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Each Afghan province will have a female deputy governor

  1. *WHO IS GETTING
    THE CREDIT
    IN
    HERE ???!?
    ===
    ==
    =
    It is high-profiled; but,
    it
    won’t
    cost, the foreign
    occupiers anything.
    ***
    **
    *
    HAVE *YOU THOUGHT
    ABOUT
    ITS
    RAMIFICATIONS ?????

    .

    Reply

