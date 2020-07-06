Each Afghan province will have a female deputy governor

1TV: Each of 34 provinces in Afghanistan will have a female deputy governor, a presidential spokesman said on Monday. The decision was made during the cabinet meeting. The Independent Directorate of Local Governance has been instructed to create the new posts, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqi said in a press conference. Click here to read more (external link).
*WHO IS GETTING
THE CREDIT
IN
HERE ???!?
===
==
=
It is high-profiled; but,
it
won’t
cost, the foreign
occupiers anything.
***
**
*
HAVE *YOU THOUGHT
ABOUT
ITS
RAMIFICATIONS ?????
•
.
•
*It happens
only
in
Afghanistan- in
its
experimental
stage !
•
Good luck !
•