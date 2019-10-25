formats

Dressing Afghanistan: young designers get creative in Kabul

Rahiba Rahimi

The Guardian (UK):  In a deeply conservative society ravaged by years of war, Afghan women still want to be free to wear clothes with style -There’s a steady stream of customers coming through the doors of Rahiba Rahimi’s fashion studio. The 25-year-old’s bold, intricate designs are fitted on mannequins and hung on rails around her showroom in Kabul. Rahimi is the lead designer and co-proprietor of Laman, a clothing label she helped build in the Afghan capital five years ago. Click here to read more (external link).

