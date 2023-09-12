Crimes against women in Afghanistan condemned by UN Human Rights Council

Khaama: On the first day of the fifty-fourth session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Afghanistan was the main topic of discussion. Farzana Abbasi, a human rights researcher focusing on Afghanistan, said during this session that some of the actions by the Taliban administration in Afghanistan against women are considered examples of crimes against humanity. Ms Abbasi emphasized in her statement that women have been systematically removed from public spaces over the past two years, losing their fundamental freedoms. She further pointed out that human rights observers have found evidence of female rights activists arbitrarily detained and tortured by the Taliban regime. Click here to read more (external link).

Related