Cricket Australia Postpones First-Ever Match With Afghanistan Amid Taliban Uncertainty

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

November 5, 2021

Cricket Australia (CA) says it is postponing the hosting of a first-ever match against Afghanistan until “the situation is clearer” in the South Asian country following the Taliban takeover.

CA confirmed on November 5 that the test match will not take place on November 27 as scheduled in the city of Hobart.

Cricket Australia in September said it would have “no alternative” but to call off the test following reports that women’s cricket would be banned in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

“Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men’s test match against Afghanistan,” CA said on November 5.

“CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world. However, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the test match until a later time when the situation is clearer.”

CA added that it looked forward to “hosting both the Afghanistan women’s and men’s team in the not too distant future.”

The Afghan Cricket Board has sought the support of other full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) as it seeks to regain its place in world cricket.

Taliban leaders have said they will not repeat the harsh rule of their previous government. However, many people inside and outside of the country have expressed concerns.

When previously in power, the Taliban banned most girls’ education and forbade women from going out in public without a male guardian.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP

