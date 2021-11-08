Aamaj News Revealed; CNN report about the marriage of a 9-year old girl with a 55-year old man for money is a 'TV Drama' and 'Fake News'. Father of Parwana: "The marriage of my daughter 'Parwana' with her 55-year old uncle 'Qurban' is a thorough lie."https://t.co/mmcEe7mtfd pic.twitter.com/EoStBOdLZK — Aamaj News (@aamajnews24) November 8, 2021

After several days investigation Aamaj News attained the information which indicates that the CNN report about the marriage of a 9-year old girl named Parwana with a 55-year old man named Qurban for money is a fake news. Sources confirm to Aamaj News that this incident was an artificial scenario and nothing else. The sources say Abdul Malek father of Parwana is actually nephew of that 55-year old man the certain Qurban.

Aamaj News reporter interviewed Parwana’s father Abdul Malek, and he accepted that Qurban is his uncle, but said that he sold Parwana for Af 350000 to his uncle, and has received Af 150000 so far.