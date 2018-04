Tolo News: For the first time a woman has been appointed as chairperson of a district in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province. Friba Ahmadi, was appointed chairwoman of the 5th district of Mazar and took up the reins this week. The 36-year-old university graduate said she is confident of her abilities and addressing people’s problems will be a priority for her. Ahmadi graduated from the college of literature at Balkh University. Click here to read more (external link).