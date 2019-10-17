Authorities Fail to Enforce Court Order over a Former IEC Member

Ariana: Strong criticisms rise after authorities failed to implement a court decision over a former member of the Independent Election Commission. Afghanistan’s justice center sentenced all members of electoral commissions to five years in jail after they were found guilty of rigging the votes of Kunar parliamentary elections in 2018. However, Wasima Badghisi, a senior member of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) neither showed up at the court decision-making meeting nor the verdict of the court was implemented over her. Click here to read more (external link).