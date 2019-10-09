AIHRC Calls For Complete Ban Of Virginity Test In Afghanistan

Ariana: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) asked for unconditional ban of virginity tests in the country. In a statement released on Tuesday, AIHRC said that virginity test is a violence against humanity and an example of “torture of women.” “In order to maintain women’s human dignity and to comply with international human rights standards that prohibit any compulsory medical examination and counts it as an example of torture, the AIHRC believes that forensic medical examinations of virginity have no medical or scientific basis to prove a crime,” read the statement. Click here to read more (external link).