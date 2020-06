Ariana: The Attorney General Office of Afghanistan (AGO) has recorded 1,173 cases of violence against women in the past six months. The most common types of these violence cases include rape, beatings, harassment, forced marriage, obstruction of the right to marry, premature marriage, the prohibition of inheritance, and the prohibition of possession of the property. The AGO said that 249 cases of beatings have been filed during the Coronavirus quarantine. Click here to read more (external link).