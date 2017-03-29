Afghanistan’s women swimmers defy terror threats for Olympic dream

AFP: There are just 30 pools in Afghanistan, only one which welcomes girls — and it is facing militant threats for doing so. Nevertheless a handful are diving in, pioneers racing to achieve Olympic glory in Tokyo. The story of the 25-year-old coach and head of the newly created Women’s Swimming Committee, Elena Saboori, epitomises the struggle to swim in a conservative, landlocked, conflict-plagued country that largely opposes women taking part in sports. Click here to read more (external link).

