Afghanistan’s Oprah: Mozhdah on fame, threats and why she won’t live her life in fear

The Guardian (UK): The presenter, pop star and women’s rights activist Mozhdah Jamalzadah talks about fleeing her country, before returning and revolutionising Afghan TV – Jamalzadah was five when her family escaped Afghanistan, eventually settling in Canada. In 2009, in her mid-20s, she returned to Kabul after being invited by a new TV station to host a talent show. She had started singing a few years earlier, posting music videos on YouTube; one song, Afghan Girl, had become a hit in her homeland (she would be invited to perform it in 2010 at the White House to mark International Women’s Day in front of the Obamas). Click here to read more (external link).