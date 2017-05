Fox News: At just 22 years old with a small baby to tend to, Fada Astana received a message every spouse of a soldier in combat dreads: Your husband has been killed in action. Suddenly without an income and fearing for her future, Astana two years ago joined the national police force, stationed in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley province, a couple of hours drive northwest of Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).