Afghanistan’s Domestic Violence Loophole

IWPR: Campaigners are calling for the Afghan government to follow through on promises to change parts of Afghanistan’s penal code that they argue actually serves to legimitise violence against women. Article 398 of the Afghan penal code states that a man who sees “his wife or other family members” in a compromising position and kills or injures one or both of them “in order to defend his dignity and respect” will not be prosecuted for violent assault or murder. Instead, he may be liable to a term of imprisonment of no longer than two years. Click here to read more (external link).