Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

October 19, 2017

Zan TV is Afghanistan’s first and only TV station run by and for women. When it went on air in May, some Afghans doubted that it would succeed. Five months on, the station’s ratings are soaring. RFE/RL’s Frud Bezhan met some of the professionals who are braving the threat of violence in order to break new ground for Afghan women. (Camera: Ahmad Massoud)

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.