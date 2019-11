LA Times: After decades of conflict across Afghanistan, recycling is not at the top of most people’s agendas. But now, one Kabul woman is declaring war on the Afghan capital’s trash. Zuhal Atmar, 35, has set up a recycling plant where she processes 33 tons of garbage a week. She’s the first woman in Afghanistan to have launched such a business, often at a high personal cost. Click here to read more (external link).