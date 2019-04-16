Afghanistan opens $1t mineral sector

Khaleej Times: Afghanistan launched on Monday 43 tenders for natural resource projects as part of a global initiative to attract investment into its mineral sector that has assets estimated to be worth $1 trillion. Afghan Minister of Mines and Petroleum Nargis Nehan said 14 tenders would be opened for large-scale projects to international companies through a competitive bidding process and the remaining small-scale projects would be awarded to local companies. Declaring that her country’s mining sector is ‘open for business,’ Nehan said at the Afghanistan Mining Investment Forum in Dubai that the projects have generated interest from the US, European, and Gulf companies. Click here to read more (external link).
.Read on:
.•••••••••••
They are distorting and politicizing the basic facts on natural reserves
of
Afghanistan- I have a lot of knowledge about the topic- I am (%100 sure) you can not put a price tug on largely unexplored natural reserves of gems and minerals of Afghanistan, period.