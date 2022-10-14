Afghanistan Only Country Denying Girls Access to Education: HRW

Khaama: Heather Barr, Associate Director of the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, dubs Afghanistan the “only country on the planet” to deny girls access to education, warning of the devastating impact of the Taliban action. “This is absolutely a shameful situation which makes Afghanistan the only country on the planet which systematically denies girls access to education because of gender,” she added. “This is going to have a devastating impact.” Click here to read more (external link).