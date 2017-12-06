Afghanistan: Few Jobs for Educated Women

IWPR: Although 25-year-old Nazia has a university degree and is desperate to find work, she spends her days at home raising chickens and tending cattle. The mother-of-three, who lives in the village of Taqi Shah in Logar’s Pul-e Alam district, said that after completing her high school education in Afghanistan she went on to graduate in Dari literature from a university in Iran. But Nazia has been unable to find work suitable for someone with her qualifications. “I have been looking for a government job for the last six years, but not a single department has yet given me a chance,” she said. More than half the educated women she knew – having overcome numerous obstacles to pursue their education – had also failed to find work, she continued. Click here to read more (external link).