Afghanistan: Few Jobs for Educated Women

IWPR: Although 25-year-old Nazia has a university degree and is desperate to find work, she spends her days at home raising chickens and tending cattle. The mother-of-three, who lives in the village of Taqi Shah in Logar’s Pul-e Alam district, said that after completing her high school education in Afghanistan she went on to graduate in Dari literature from a university in Iran. But Nazia has been unable to find work suitable for someone with her qualifications. “I have been looking for a government job for the last six years, but not a single department has yet given me a chance,” she said. More than half the educated women she knew – having overcome numerous obstacles to pursue their education – had also failed to find work, she continued. Click here to read more (external link).
The infrastructures are based only on foreign-sponsored war-imposed bonanzas which are catered for the interests of the Anglo/US war criminals.
Exploitations of the Human Resources is exercised to the max- by the filthiest on the face of our earth- we must liberate all of our people; men, women and children.
There is no excuse for the exploitation of our honorable folks, no mattter where they live, in Afghanistan or any where on its surroundings.
LET US GET THE RATS OUT OF THE SACRED LAND !
That is how we could honor our individuality in our own God-given land- the enemies won’t create the opportunities for you- he is the # one rat on his mind looking to feed his own greedy needs.
So, kick the rats out !
WE CAN CREATE JOBS FOR OURSELF- no parasitic foreign inputs needed; not at all.
I would earnestly advise that dear honorable lady of our land to creat job for herself and must untangle herself and all of her associates from the promises of the foreign invaders and their stooges.
This should happen all over the country- only self-reliance will bring the final victory for all the folks across.
You are educated and smart and can achieve it on your own.
I am %100 sure- got to use the right honorable channels.
Believe me I can easily create job to sustain myself any where on the face of the earth- as long as I am safe and have the basic rights- opportunities are all over under normal peaceful conditions.