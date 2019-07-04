Afghanistan Coach’s Infantino Criticism ‘Unjustified’

AP: Criticism of FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the handling of sexual abuse investigations was “ill-informed and unjustified,” the governing body said Thursday after the coach of the Afghanistan women’s national team said she was “disgusted” with him. Coach Kelly Lindsey had demanded Infantino’s departure from FIFA for claiming the organization was not being rigorous enough in pursuing officials in the Afghanistan soccer federation. Click here to read more (exernal link).

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib admits his team would benefit from the emergence of a top-class pace bowler to supplement their quality spin attack