Afghanistan: Bullets And Burqas

Al Jazeera: Jowzjan Province, which sits on the border between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, and is close to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, several hundred local women have decided to take up arms against the fighters. Filmmaker Najibullah Quraishi, keen to find out why they had decided to fight and what it meant for their families, their communities and the country at large, gained unique access to a group of women at Darzab and Sheberghan districts who were starting weapons training with the Afghanistan police prior to being deployed in the field. Click here to read more (external link).

