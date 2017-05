CTV News: Born in an Afghan refugee camp, Shaesta Waiz says she remembers being painfully shy and afraid of airplanes. Now, the 29-year-old is the first female certified civilian pilot from the war-torn country. She has her sights set on becoming the youngest woman to complete a solo flight around the world, and she wants every young girl to see how she beat the odds to be able to accept such a challenge. Click here to read more (external link).